Entertainment R Kelly cries, says he’s innocent in first interview since arrest – Laila’s Blog

#1
R Kelly has stated that he is innocent as he spoke in his first sit-down interview since facing sexual abuse charges which he says are all lies.

The 52-year old singer was interviewed by Gayle King of ‘CBS This Morning’. The sexual abuse charges involves four woman, …



via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Tigms9

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[23]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top