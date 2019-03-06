R Kelly has stated that he is innocent as he spoke in his first sit-down interview since facing sexual abuse charges which he says are all lies.
The 52-year old singer was interviewed by Gayle King of ‘CBS This Morning’. The sexual abuse charges involves four woman, …
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Tigms9
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The 52-year old singer was interviewed by Gayle King of ‘CBS This Morning’. The sexual abuse charges involves four woman, …
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Tigms9
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[23]