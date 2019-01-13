Sports Rafael Nadal: Andy Murray has made right decision – TODAY.NG

#1
Andy Murray’s impending retirement was a decision he had to take because he is “suffering”, says long-time rival Rafael Nadal.

The 31-year-old Briton announced on Friday that he will quit this year, and next week’s Australian Open could be the final tournament of his career. “When you are going …



read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/2AHFZYn

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[32]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top