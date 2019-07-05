Rape in the house of God - The Nation Newspaper Often, they scream, cry and fight to free themselves from what they consider an absurdity from their religious leaders; at other times, they just lay at the receiving end, believing somehow that what they’re being put through may just be right. After all, these are men of God; they know it all...

How widespread is sexual assault and rape in Nigeria? - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News Nigeria answers to questions about everything and anything

Often, they scream, cry and fight to free themselves from what they consider an absurdity from their religious leaders; at other times, they just lay at the receiving end, believing somehow that what they’re being put through may just be right. After all, these are men of God; they know it all and can do no wrong. Medinat Kanabe and Dorcas Egede appraise the rising cases of sexual abuse and rape being perpetrated by pastors and Muslim clerics against young people in society.