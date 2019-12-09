Entertainment Rapper Iggy Azalea reportedly 6 months pregnant with Playboi Carti's child – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Celebrity couple, Iggy Azalea, 29, and Playboi Carti, 23, are reportedly expecting their first child together a year after they started dating.

According to Hollywood Unlocked, the Australian rapper is six-months pregnant with Carti’s baby. ...

iggy.JPG

via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Rz630Q

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[96]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top