50 Cent and Iggy Azalea have joined the list of folks speaking up for Nicki Minaj after designer Steve Madden accused her of lying on Twitter.
In case you missed how this drama started: Cardi B took to her page on Monday to drag Nicki after the “Queen” rapper had a …
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2CT558z
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
In case you missed how this drama started: Cardi B took to her page on Monday to drag Nicki after the “Queen” rapper had a …
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2CT558z
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[91]