Entertainment Rapper Tekashi69 Bags 4 Years Probation in Child Sex Performance Case – Olisa.tv

#1
6ix9ine has just avoided a jail term. According to CBS News, the rapper was today given four years probation Friday stemming from a 2015 arrest on charges of using a child in a sexual performance.

The rapper whose real name is Daniel Hernandez is required to complete 1,000 hours of community …



via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2PqQYOn

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top