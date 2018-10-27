6ix9ine has just avoided a jail term. According to CBS News, the rapper was today given four years probation Friday stemming from a 2015 arrest on charges of using a child in a sexual performance.
The rapper whose real name is Daniel Hernandez is required to complete 1,000 hours of community …
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2PqQYOn
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The rapper whose real name is Daniel Hernandez is required to complete 1,000 hours of community …
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2PqQYOn
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]