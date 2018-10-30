Spanish giant Real Madrid has announced the sack of Julen Lopetegui as manager after four and a half months in charge at the Bernabeu.
The Spaniard took over from Zinedine Zidane in June this year but the crushing 5-1 loss to Barcelona in El Clasico on …
read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2Of1vr5
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The Spaniard took over from Zinedine Zidane in June this year but the crushing 5-1 loss to Barcelona in El Clasico on …
read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2Of1vr5
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[72]