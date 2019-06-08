In the past 48 hours social medial has been awash with the fake and concocted story of how Justice O.F. Omoleye, J.C.A. purportedly invaded the Redeemed Christian Church of Glory Tabernacles, Ijapo Estate, Akure on the 5th of June, 2019 during a church Service.
The church in question is …
Read more via Instablog9ja – http://bit.ly/2WoQHL4
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The church in question is …
Read more via Instablog9ja – http://bit.ly/2WoQHL4
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[45]