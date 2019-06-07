Politics Release names of governors diverting LG funds – PDP governors dare Buhari – Daily Post Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has declared that none of its members is involved in the alleged diversion of funds meant for local government administration in their states. While condemning the suppression of local government through funds diversion, the governors challenged the Federal Government to …


Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2WPzsHo

