According to the National Institute of Mental Health, over 17 million adults in the United States have experienced at least one major depressive episode over the past year.
While it’s known to be more prevalent in women, the NIMH says depression still affects over six million men each year. Treatment …
Read more via Bustle http://bit.ly/2YHrcX2
While it’s known to be more prevalent in women, the NIMH says depression still affects over six million men each year. Treatment …
Read more via Bustle http://bit.ly/2YHrcX2
Last edited by a moderator:[118]