A deadly ritualist gang has attacked an Islamic school in Tungan Magajiya, Ri-jau Local Government Area of Niger State. The attackers who invaded the school in the early hours of Wednesday slaughtered three boys in the process. The alleged ritualists were said to have removed the throats of the boys after collecting their blood. Confirming the incident to newsmen, the Niger State Police Command spokesperson, DSP Bala Elkana, said the attack was on five boys but three died. According to Elkana, “It was suspected ritualists because they took away the victim’s’ blood around 3am on Wednesday.” The police spokesperson said his men were investigating the incident.