Romelu Lukaku has admitted that Manchester United’s second half performance against Newcastle on Saturday is how the club should and want to play.
Old Trafford is not used to seeing particularly attacking football from Manchester United, especially this season after a run of terrible performances from the side. It …
read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2E0KfGi
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Old Trafford is not used to seeing particularly attacking football from Manchester United, especially this season after a run of terrible performances from the side. It …
read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2E0KfGi
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[48]