Three Super Eagles players -Kenneth Omeruo, Brian Idowu and Samuel Chukwueze- are expected to join the team’s camp in Asaba, Delta State, ahead of the African Cup of Nations qualifier against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa scheduled for November 17 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Leganes defender, …
read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2B4vLlr
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Leganes defender, …
read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2B4vLlr
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[82]