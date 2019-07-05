The presently trending hashtag on Twitter is #sackbuhari. This is the reaction of Nigerians on Twitter after the video where Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Lai Muhammed was pleading president Buhari’s behalf concerning his certificate got released and start circulating.Lai Mohammed in a video that is presently trending on Twitter begs all Nigerians and the presidential election petition tribunal panel to forgive President Muhammadu Buhari for not submitting his certificates. He claimed that the president didn't know where he kept his result.