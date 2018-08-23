The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC over the weekend has decided to investigate the immediate past Director General of the Department of State Service, DSS, Lawal Daura
The investigation is linked with an alleged N12.9 billion funds received by the agency during the administration from previous government, Naija News understands.
READ MORE HERE
The investigation is linked with an alleged N12.9 billion funds received by the agency during the administration from previous government, Naija News understands.
READ MORE HERE