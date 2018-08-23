Politics Sacked Ex-DSS Boss, Lawal Daura In More Trouble, Read Details - Naija News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC over the weekend has decided to investigate the immediate past Director General of the Department of State Service, DSS, Lawal Daura

The investigation is linked with an alleged N12.9 billion funds received by the agency during the administration from previous government, Naija News understands.




