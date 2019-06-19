Politics Sanwo-Olu makes a U-turn, says I never promised to fix Apapa gridlock in 60 days – Punch Newspapers

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has made a U-turn, insisting that he never promised to solve the Apapa gridlock crisis in 60 days.

The governor said this while fielding questions from State House correspondents in Abuja on Tuesday. Sanwo-Olu, who was still governor-elect on May …

