    Nigeria's senate president Bukola Saraki on Tuesday extolled Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on his 60th birthday anniversary.

    In a statement, Saraki wished Osinbajo good health, great wisdom and enduring grace to to serve the nation and humanity.

    “On behalf of all members of the 8th Senate of the Federal Republic, I wish our Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, a happy birthday as he turns 60 today, Wednesday, March 8, 2017,” Saraki said.

    He added: “We pray to Almighty God to continue to give you good health, great wisdom and enduring grace to serve the nation, in particular, and humanity, in general, for many more years.”
     

