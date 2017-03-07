Nigeria's senate president Bukola Saraki on Tuesday extolled Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on his 60th birthday anniversary. In a statement, Saraki wished Osinbajo good health, great wisdom and enduring grace to to serve the nation and humanity. “On behalf of all members of the 8th Senate of the Federal Republic, I wish our Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, a happy birthday as he turns 60 today, Wednesday, March 8, 2017,” Saraki said. He added: “We pray to Almighty God to continue to give you good health, great wisdom and enduring grace to serve the nation, in particular, and humanity, in general, for many more years.”