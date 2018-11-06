No fewer than 3,000 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State have dumped the party and joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The event was held on Sunday at the country home of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki located at Ile-Leko …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2QnjVry
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The event was held on Sunday at the country home of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki located at Ile-Leko …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2QnjVry
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]