Sean Tizzle calls out Tekashi69 for stealing from him

Nigerian artiste, Sean Tizzle has called out American rapper, Tekashi69 for stealing his new EP title “Dummy Boy” from him.

We don’t have full details about how Tekashi69 went about stealing from Sean Tizzle, but all we do know is the colourful haired singer is not likely to be on Sean’s good books.



