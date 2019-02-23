Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has been suspended for three matches and will therefore miss the both of the club’s last-16 Europa League games against Rennes.
Lacazette was sent off as Arsenal suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat to BATE Borisov in the …
