Worried by the incessant cases of child rape across the country, Nigeria’s Senate on Tuesday moved to frame laws that would make perpetrators face capital punishment. Moving the motion on Order 42 and 52 of Senate rules, Senator Rose Oko representing Cross River North Senatorial district explained …
