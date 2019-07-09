JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Senate proposes stiffer penalty for perpetrators of child rape – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Worried by the incessant cases of child rape across the country, Nigeria’s Senate on Tuesday moved to frame laws that would make perpetrators face capital punishment. Moving the motion on Order 42 and 52 of Senate rules, Senator Rose Oko representing Cross River North Senatorial district explained …

senate.jpg

Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2G4pEiU
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[15]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top