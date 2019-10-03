Justforex_nb_campaign

Business Senate rejects VAT increase, proposes 9% tax on SMS, Data usage, others – Nairametrics

#1
The Nigerian Senate has fully rejected the proposed 7.5% Value Added Tax (VAT) currently planned by the Federal Government to take effect by January 2020.

The disclosure of the rejection was made available by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, while speaking …

ndume.JPG

Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2ozo7LU

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top