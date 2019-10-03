The Nigerian Senate has fully rejected the proposed 7.5% Value Added Tax (VAT) currently planned by the Federal Government to take effect by January 2020.
The disclosure of the rejection was made available by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, while speaking …
Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2ozo7LU
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The disclosure of the rejection was made available by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, while speaking …
Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2ozo7LU
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]