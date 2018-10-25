Business Senate suspends plenary for two weeks for oversight on 2018 budget – BusinessDay

#1
The Senate has adjourned plenary for two weeks to allow its committees carry out oversight function on implementation of the 2018 budget.

The period will also give committees time to oversight Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) on the implementation of the $2.78 billion Eurobonds …



Read more via BusinessDay : News you can trust – https://ift.tt/2Rfh6ZY

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[80]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top