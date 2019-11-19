Senator Aliyu Abdullahi, the lawmaker representing Niger North Senatorial District and the Deputy Chief Whip has disclosed that he’s been receiving threatening messages since the hate speech bill he sponsored passed its first reading.
Recall LIB reported that Senator Abdullahi proposed a National Commission for the Prohibition of Hate Speech Bill and death …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2CXqY5a
Get More Nigeria Political News
Recall LIB reported that Senator Abdullahi proposed a National Commission for the Prohibition of Hate Speech Bill and death …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2CXqY5a
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[69]