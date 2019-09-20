Ibrahim Babangida, former military leader, has joined other Nigerians to condemn the Hate Speech Bill that is being sponsored in the 9th Senate by Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi.Speaking in his Minna Uphill residence while hosting the National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chief Christopher Isiguzo, the former Military leader said there was no basis for the bill because no one can deny Nigerians their fundamental rights. He said he was shocked the bill which was thrown out by the 8th Senate, has resurfaced again