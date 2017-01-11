Nigerian Army has either appointed or redeployed no fewer than 14 officers to different military units across the country. According to documents exclusively received by Premium Times, the exercise, approved by the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, on January 9, 2017, affected six major generals, five brigadier generals, two captains and one major. The first in the list of redeployed officials is M.H. Garba, a Major General, who was moved from Army Headquarters’ Department of Military Secretary to the Army Corps of Artillery. Mr. Garba, whose redeployment takes effect from January 16, 2016, also received the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Award, the memo showed. Next on the list is K.I. Abdulkarim, also a Major General, who was transferred from Nigerian Army 6 Division Headquarters to the Defence Headquarters with effect from January 12, 2017. Major Generals O.U. Obono was moved from Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery Headquarters to the Defence Headquarters from January 12, 2017; and E.O. Udoh, from Defence Headquarters to the Nigerian Army 6 Division Headquarters from January 12, 2017. Major General I.O. Rabio was moved from Nigerian Army School of Signals to Army Headquarters Department of Military Secretary from January 16, 2017. Finally, Major General E.G. Whyte has been redeployed from Defence Headquarters to Nigerian Army School of Signals as the new commandant beginning January 12, 2017. For the rank of brigadier general, the following officials were affected in the latest posting exercise; I.A. Adegboye, S.O. Olabanji , O.T. Akinjobi, A. E. Attu, S. Mohammed. Captain A.M. Dankabo will remain in the Chief of Army Staff’s office as L.O.; while Captain I.N. Garba will move from the Chief of Army Staff’s office to the Nigerian Defence Academy as an instructor, also from January 12, 2017. Effective January 7, 2017, Major H.I. Mbe was appointed as the ADC to the Chief of Army Staff.