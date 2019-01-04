Metro Shehu Sani Urges Nigerians to Vote Out Buhari – Thisdaylive

#1
The senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, Shehu Sani, has urged Nigerians to vote out President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in next month’s elections.

Sani was elected on the platform of the APC but defected from the party when he was …



Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2C4c5x4

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[40]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top