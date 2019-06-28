Shell Petroleum Development Company has agreed to pay over N1.3 billion to Kula community in Rivers State to enable it resume crude oil production at its shutdown facility.
Communities of Oil Mining Licence (OML) 25 in …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2RGbEjS
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Communities of Oil Mining Licence (OML) 25 in …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2RGbEjS
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[39]