  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Politics SHOCKER: ‘13.5m Nigerians’ voted without PVC in 2015 presidential election (updated) – TheCable – TheCable

#1
At least 13.5 million Nigerians voted manually in the 2015 presidential election, according to data from the Independent and National Electoral Commission (INEC). The data, obtained by DeepDive Intelligence, shows that President Muhammadu Buhari, then candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), won in nine of the 10 most-affected states.....



Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2BYse8I

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[101]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top