Metro SHOCKER: These 28 states cannot fund their 2019 budgets with two-year revenue – TheCable

#1
Data made available by the Nigeria Extractives Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has shown that 28 states would be unable to fund their 2019 budgets from revenue realised in 2018 and 2017.

The information, which was made available in the NEITI quarterly review. The eight states that would be able …



Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2Vxhhq6

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top