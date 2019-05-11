Sports Simeone: Messi Plays Better In Attacking Team; Ronaldo Can Simplify Match – Nairaland

#1
Diego Simeone was keen to clarify his statements made during a leaked conversation he had about Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

During the World Cup in Russia last summer, Simeone seemed to imply that he preferred the Portuguese forward to his compatriot in a audio on WhatsApp that found …



read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2PZBJtm

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[65]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top