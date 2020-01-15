Entertainment Singer Aramide welcomes baby girl with husband, Pelumi – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Aramide has welcomed a baby girl with her husband, Pelumi Alli. The excited singer who made the announcement on Instagram, said they welcomed their baby on December 26, 2019. Aramide described her baby girl as the biggest blessing of the decade as she thanked God for everything....

Aramide.jpg

Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/3aaxWDs

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[29]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top