Aramide has welcomed a baby girl with her husband, Pelumi Alli. The excited singer who made the announcement on Instagram, said they welcomed their baby on December 26, 2019. Aramide described her baby girl as the biggest blessing of the decade as she thanked God for everything....
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/3aaxWDs
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/3aaxWDs
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[29]