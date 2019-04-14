Singer, Obiwon has taken to his Instagram page to reveal how God saved him from a sickness that was fast consuming him. He wrote; “I’m thanking You, God, from a full heart, I’m writing the book on your wonders.
I’m whistling, laughing, and jumping for joy; I’m singing your song, High …
via tooXclusive – http://bit.ly/2Ixi6HI
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
I’m whistling, laughing, and jumping for joy; I’m singing your song, High …
via tooXclusive – http://bit.ly/2Ixi6HI
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[49]