Entertainment SO SAD!! Lord Of Ajasa In Critical Health Condition, Seeks Funds For Surgery – Naijaloaded

#1
As the new year unfolds, the entertainment industry has been hit with the news of the critical health condition of veteran indigenous Nigerian rapper, Lord of Ajasa. Ajasa who rose to stardom in the late ’90s and early ‘2000s, is reportedly ill and in need of funds to undergo peptic ulcer operation.....



Read more via Naijaloaded – http://bit.ly/2D9QdlY

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[55]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top