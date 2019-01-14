As the new year unfolds, the entertainment industry has been hit with the news of the critical health condition of veteran indigenous Nigerian rapper, Lord of Ajasa. Ajasa who rose to stardom in the late ’90s and early ‘2000s, is reportedly ill and in need of funds to undergo peptic ulcer operation.....
