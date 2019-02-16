When Afro-beat musician, Rotimi Martins, popularly known as Alariwo of Africa, posted on his Instagram page that the pioneer of Yoruba rap music, Lord of Ajasa (real name is Olusegun Osaniyi), was seriously ill and urgently in need of funds for …
via Ladun Liadi’s Blog: News, Exclusives, Relationships, Everything You Need To Know – http://bit.ly/2SBUXKv
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
via Ladun Liadi’s Blog: News, Exclusives, Relationships, Everything You Need To Know – http://bit.ly/2SBUXKv
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]