The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Organisation in Sokoto State has released the party’s campaign time-table for the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.
This was contained in a statement signed by the party’s Secretary of the campaign organisation Nasiru Aliyu Dantsoho on behalf of …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2s7AGN4
Get More Nigeria Political News
This was contained in a statement signed by the party’s Secretary of the campaign organisation Nasiru Aliyu Dantsoho on behalf of …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2s7AGN4
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]