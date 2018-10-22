The King of Boys movie directed by Kemi Adetiba finally had its premiere with major stars in attendance.
One of the most anticipated movies of the year, ‘King of Boys’ had its premiere on Sunday, October 21, 2018 at Filmhouse Cinemas in Lekki....
via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2Sdd5GG
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
One of the most anticipated movies of the year, ‘King of Boys’ had its premiere on Sunday, October 21, 2018 at Filmhouse Cinemas in Lekki....
via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2Sdd5GG
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[66]