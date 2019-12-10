World South African president cuts trip short over electricity crisis at home – Pulse Nigeria News

#1
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday cut short an official visit to Egypt because of an electricity crisis brewing at home, his spokesperson confirmed. The president has come under increasing criticism after the country’s embattled power utility Eskom enforced scheduled power cuts that have thrown …

pic6.JPG

Read more via Pulse Nigeria News – https://ift.tt/2E1i9Ij

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[36]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top