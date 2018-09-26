South Africans were left in shock after photographs went viral of a secondary school graduate showing up to his valedictory dance in a coffin.
A photo was shared on Facebook, which showed the student posing inside a coffin. According …
Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking news ▷ Read Naija news 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2OSqKAO
Get More Nigeria Metro News
A photo was shared on Facebook, which showed the student posing inside a coffin. According …
Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking news ▷ Read Naija news 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2OSqKAO
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[78]