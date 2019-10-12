The convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore, and co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, charged with treasonable felony, among others, are yet to perfect the bail granted them on October 4, 2019 by a Federal High Court in Abuja.
It was learnt on Friday that both men are …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/319mZMs
Get More Nigeria Political News
It was learnt on Friday that both men are …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/319mZMs
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[78]