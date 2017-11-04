Professor Wole Soyinka will go to America since the emergence of President Donald Trump. Soyinka who tore his green card following the emergence of President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Harvard University. According to the Cable, Soyinka will deliver the Richard D. Cohen Lectures at Harvard University Centre for African Studies from November 14 to November 16. “I’ll go in as an alien, an alien from outer space. I love that designation,” Soyinka said in an interview with Financial Times of London. The lectures which will be in three parts have the theme: ‘BEYOND AESTHETICS: Use, Abuse and Dissonance in African Art Traditions’. The first part, The Acquisitive Eye: ‘Oga, I swear its Original Fake’ will be delivered on 14 November On 15 November, Soyinka will speak on: ‘Heirs to the Procreative Deities – the Yoruba at Large’. He ends the talks on Thursday 16 November with the third lecture: From Aso Ebi to N****YWOOD. The venue for the three lectures is Thompson Room, Barker Center, 12, Quincy Street, Cambridge, MA. Richard Cohen lectures Recall that Soyinka had spent much time in the US, where he taught at a number of universities and lived in California. “My life has been involved with the diaspora on a very personal and visceral level,” he said of his interaction with prominent African-Americans. Donald Trump’s emergence put an end to Soyinka's sojourn which Nigerians tagged this “Wolexit”. “To have some redneck ride into power on the steed of racism was for me too much,” he told the Financial Times.