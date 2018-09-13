  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

World Spain to proceed with Saudi bomb deal days after halting it – The Guardian

#1
The Spanish government has confirmed it will proceed with the sale of 400 laser-guided bombs to Saudi Arabia, days after saying the €9.2m (£8.2m) deal had been halted amid apparent concerns over the use of such weapons in the war in Yemen.

Josep Borrell, the foreign minister, announced …



Read more via The Guardian – https://ift.tt/2NavNQo

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[49]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top