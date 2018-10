Swarms of STD-riddled ladybirds are invading homes across Britain. The bugs, which are known as Harlequin Ladybirds, are flying in from Asia and North America on mild Autumn winds and seeking cosy hibernation spots in people’s homes. Dozens of people have snapped the ladybirds in their living rooms, kitchens and …Read more via mirror https://ift.tt/2NzqNA7