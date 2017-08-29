One of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) governorship aspirants in Anambra, Stella Oduah, said she withdrew from the party’s primary election on Monday because candidates were imposed on the party. The lawmaker made this known in an interview with NAN. She described the development as unacceptable, particularly for a party that was just trying to get its footing after undergoing a major leadership crisis. She said people who were not part of the struggle during the crisis period were suddenly imposed on the party members. “There must be incentive for loyalty. Party loyalists must have a say,” she said. She disclosed that she had petitioned the chairman, PDP national caretaker committee, Ahmed Makarfi, for a review of the delegates’ list, failure of which would make her withdraw from the exercise.