Entertainment Steve Harvey & Mo’nique Get Into HEATED Conversation On His Show – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
Nearly 10 years after winning an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Precious, Mo’Nique has only worked sparingly, claiming on multiple occasions that she has been ‘blackballed.’

The actress made an appearance on The Steve Harvey Show on Wednesday, where the …



via Ladun Liadi’s Blog: News, Exclusives, Relationships, Everything You Need To Know – http://bit.ly/2UYH2KS

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[50]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top