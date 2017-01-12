Stevie Wonders left Michelle Obama teary-eared when he serenaded her with a medley of his greatest hits on the Tonight show. Wonder began his appearance on The Tonight Show by saying: "I love you, Michelle," before launching into Isn't She Lovely, during which he changed the chorus at one point to: "Michelle is lovely." He sang Isn't She Lovely and My Cherie Amour, changing the words to "My Michelle Amour". He also changed other lyrics in the song, with "How I wish that you were mine" becoming "You'll always be first lady in our life". Watch Video below: