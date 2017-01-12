Submit Post Advertise

World Stevie Wonders Serenades Michelle Obama [VIDEO]

Discussion in 'World News' started by Jules, Jan 12, 2017 at 7:07 PM. Views count: 46

Tags:
  1. Jules

    Jules Social Member Curators

    Stevie Wonders left Michelle Obama teary-eared when he serenaded her with a medley of his greatest hits on the Tonight show.

    Stevie Wonders and Michelle Obama.jpg

    Wonder began his appearance on The Tonight Show by saying: "I love you, Michelle," before launching into Isn't She Lovely, during which he changed the chorus at one point to: "Michelle is lovely."

    He sang Isn't She Lovely and My Cherie Amour, changing the words to "My Michelle Amour". He also changed other lyrics in the song, with "How I wish that you were mine" becoming "You'll always be first lady in our life".

    Watch Video below:

     
    Jules, Jan 12, 2017 at 7:07 PM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments