John Onaiyekan, Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, has called on Nigerians to ensure that politicians they support are really interested in service to the country, rather than to themselves.
He also called on the people to “stop looking for local heroes and tribal champions, who most …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2pQEgKn
Get More Nigeria Political News
He also called on the people to “stop looking for local heroes and tribal champions, who most …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2pQEgKn
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[24]