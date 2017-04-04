The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has stated that students who had already gained admission into any tertiary institution will not be eligible to write the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). According to JAMB's Head of Information and Public Relations, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, who made this known on Monday, students that are not satisfied with their course should apply for change of degree. He said, "Students with matriculation numbers of universities are not eligible to sit for the UTME. If they are not satisfied with their chosen disciplines, they can ask for transfer.’’ The JAMB spokesperson also expressed confidence that despite the hitches in the registration process being witnessed across the country, all 1.5m candidates expected to register for the 2017 UTME would be registered by the April 19 deadline. He reiterated that there would be no extension to the closing date of the 2017/2018 UTME registration.