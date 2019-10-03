Justforex_nb_campaign

Sports Suarez’s 2nd half brace completes comeback win for Barcelona against Inter Milan in Champions League – Legit.ng

Barcelona vs Inter ended 2-1 in favour of the Spanish giants as they came from a goal down to defeat Antonio Conte's men.

Lautaro Martinez scored an early goal but Luis Suarez's second half brace gave the home team all three points in Group F....


read more via Legit.ng

