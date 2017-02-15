Sa'ad Abubakar the Sultan of Sokoto said he held Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, the spiritual head of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church in high esteem. The Sultan made the disclosure at the Primate's birthday celebration in his church in Lagos. The Sultan who was represented by Alhaji Aminu Idris Yaro, the Sarkin Hausawan Lagos, during the celebration noted that the primate is a brother from another mother. “I am a proud Muslim but when I see my Christian brothers extend their hands of fellowship to Muslims, it is a fulfillment of the scriptures," he stated. Quoting John 3:16, the Sarkin Hausawan noted that Christians need to follow the teaching there in and do according to the scriptures, adding: "the primate is a brother from another mother" and donated about two million naira on behalf of the Arewa community in Lagos, to people going on pilgrimage as sponsored by the INRI Spiritual Head.